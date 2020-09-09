Simply Save podcast | Is this time to book profits in these volatile equity markets?

Equity markets clearly appear to have run beyond their fundamentals. If the sharp marker crash in March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic took everyone by surprise, the quick bounce-back in April and May was even more surprising. What should you do now? Invest more or book profits and sit on cash?

To find out about the right equity strategy in these markets, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to Vinod Jain, the principal advisor and founder of Jain Investment Planner.