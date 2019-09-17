App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Investing to help fight the battle against cancer

But one question plays on everyone's mind, and that is whether the donated amount would actually help the right patient.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Considering that your money is growing with the help of the right investments, it gets important to donate some of your earnings for a good cause. But many wonder whether their donations would reach the needy.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast brought to you by HDFC Mutual Fund, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to Milind Barve, MD of HDFC AMC about the company's Charity Fund for Cancer Cure and how it helps patients.

Barve explains the company's collaboration with the Indian Cancer Society ensures sustainable financial help reaches cancer patients across the country.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.

HDFC-disclaimer

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 07:13 pm

tags #HDFC Mutual Fund #Podcast #Simply Save Season 3

