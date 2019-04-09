Simply Save podcast | In your 20s and haven't started saving yet? You’re making a mistake

If you're in the 20s, employed and living life to the fullest, take a moment to think about "What if there's an emergency?". Not just an emergency, there could be a moment when you just need an extra buck to may be travel urgently or take a break or sabbatical to fulfill that one distant dream.

Although this is a time when you're tempted to spend all your money to live it up, you need to be smarter and start saving a wee bit for a secure future.

Make no mistake, saving is not punishing yourself by sacrificing on having a fun time and we're here to help you understand make a wise decision.

In this first episode of the Simply Save podcast, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find a perfect balance on spending and saving wisely.