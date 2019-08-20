App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | How to take care of your family after you're gone

Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania explains why it is important to make a will early.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We are all constantly working hard to earn money and save some for a rainy day. But death is unpredictable and in case the unthinkable happens, one should at least ensure that their loved ones are taken care of financially. There are numerous ways to achieve this, but the first thing one needs to do is prepare a will, which specifies who will receive what from their belongings.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony speaks to Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out all about preparing a will and why it's important to start early.

Close
Tune in to the podcast for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save Season 3 #Wills

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.