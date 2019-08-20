Simply Save podcast | How to take care of your family after you're gone

We are all constantly working hard to earn money and save some for a rainy day. But death is unpredictable and in case the unthinkable happens, one should at least ensure that their loved ones are taken care of financially. There are numerous ways to achieve this, but the first thing one needs to do is prepare a will, which specifies who will receive what from their belongings.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony speaks to Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out all about preparing a will and why it's important to start early.

3 months at 289