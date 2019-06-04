Simply Save podcast | How to secure your future if you're a single parent

Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania gives you the best advice on managing your finances as a single parent.
Being a single parent can get difficult at times, especially if you do not have finances in place. One thing experts suggest is that single parents should plan in the long term.
In the second season of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks about financial planning for special situations. In this episode, he talks to Vaibhavi Khanwalkar about how a single parent should manage their finances to secure their future.
Tune in for more.
First Published on May 14, 2019 04:43 pm