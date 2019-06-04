App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | How to secure your future if you're a single parent

Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania gives you the best advice on managing your finances as a single parent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Being a single parent can get difficult at times, especially if you do not have finances in place. One thing experts suggest is that single parents should plan in the long term.

In the second season of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks about financial planning for special situations. In this episode, he talks to Vaibhavi Khanwalkar about how a single parent should manage their finances to secure their future.

Tune in for more.

Close
In the previous season, Adajania spoke about life stage financial planning for various age groups. In case you missed it, you can listen to the episodes here.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on May 14, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #personal finance #Simply Save podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.