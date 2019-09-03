Simply Save podcast | Despite NBFC crisis, you can still make money out of debt funds

With the NBFC crisis still persisting, many small investors are hesitant to invest in debt funds. But successful investors have diversified their portfolios and have found ways to use debt funds to their advantage.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania tells Jerome Anthony about how the NBFC crisis affects debt funds and how investors can make the best use of the instrument.

