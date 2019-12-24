App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Here's how the banking sector changed in 2019

Tune in to this episode where Keerthana Tiwari and Kayezad Adajania talk about repo rate-linked loans, Digital payment scams and the PMC crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this special episode of Simply Save, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania discuss how the banking sector has taken shape in 2019.

Banks have switched to repo rate-linked loans that have fluctuating interest rates based on the RBIs decisions to alter the repo rate.

Digital payment frauds have been on the rise, and RBI has set a redressal system this year to combat such cases. The Central Bank has also insisted fintech companies to set internal committee for customer redressal.

Close

Adajania talks about the PMC bank crisis and how we can change our banking methods to mitigate such incidents in the future.

He also gives tips on how to incorporate these changes in financial planning.

Tune in to Simply Save for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 07:32 pm

tags #banking #personal finance #PMC scam #Podcast #repo rate #Simply Save podcast

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.