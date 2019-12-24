Simply Save podcast | Here's how the banking sector changed in 2019

Tune in to this episode where Keerthana Tiwari and Kayezad Adajania talk about repo rate-linked loans, Digital payment scams and the PMC crisis.
In this special episode of Simply Save, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania discuss how the banking sector has taken shape in 2019.
Banks have switched to repo rate-linked loans that have fluctuating interest rates based on the RBIs decisions to alter the repo rate.
Digital payment frauds have been on the rise, and RBI has set a redressal system this year to combat such cases. The Central Bank has also insisted fintech companies to set internal committee for customer redressal.
Adajania talks about the PMC bank crisis and how we can change our banking methods to mitigate such incidents in the future.
He also gives tips on how to incorporate these changes in financial planning.Tune in to Simply Save for more.