Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Here's how SEBI's new rules for your financial advisor could affect you

SEBI-registered advisors may have to charge fees subject to an overall cap.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After years of deliberation, the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has amended the Investor Adviser regulations (2013). In the past, SEBI had issued four consultation papers with various permutations, combinations and suggestions to strengthen the role of financial advisors. At the same time, SEBI has been keen to nudge mutual fund distributors to become registered advisors. After listening to feedback to its fourth and latest consultation paper in 2019, it has now amended guidelines.

But who exactly is a registered financial advisor? Should you pay a fee or is it best to stick with a mutual fund distributor who earns a commission from your mutual fund? Lovaii Navlakhi, a Bengaluru-based financial planner and the MD and CEO of International Money Matters talks to Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor, Kayezad E. Adajania to explain how the latest rules will change your relationship with your financial advisor.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 05:30 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

