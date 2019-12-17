App
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Here’s how mutual funds fared in 2019

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari gets in conversation with Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to understand how mutual funds performed in the year as far as investors are concerned.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While numerous scams that emerged in 2018 proved that mutual funds carried a lot of risk, 2019 was the year when investors learnt what happens when a debt fund invests in securities without due diligence. As mutual funds are a good way to grow your wealth, there were certain concerns that led many investors away from debt funds.

As 2019 comes to an end, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari gets in conversation with Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to understand how mutual funds performed in the year as far as investors are concerned.

Tune in to this edition of the Simply Save podcast for more.

First Published on Dec 17, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #personal finance #Recap 2019

