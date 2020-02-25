App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Entrepreneurs make all the money; fund managers just piggy-back on them

Tune in to Simply Save season 5 with Kayezad Adajania to find out the secrets behind fund managing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

You’d think that fund managers are the heroes behind your wealth building, especially if you are mutual fund investors. And rightly so! But R. Srinivasan, head of equities at SBI mutual fund has a slightly different take. Perhaps on a lighter side, but he says quite frankly that entrepreneurs make money. Fund managers, he claims, “just, piggy back on them.”

In this episode of Simply Save, he talks to Kayezad E Adajania of several such examples and stresses as to why the head of a company and it's management is important. Despite being in equity markets for the last 27 years, Srinivasan feels that qualitative analysis is just as important now as it has always been.

Tune in to Simply Save for more.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save podcast #Simply Save season 5

