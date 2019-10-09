Simply Save podcast | Embrace risk: it's part of the return you seek

Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Moneycontrol Personal Finance editor Kayezad Adajania to find out more about the risks of investing.
With power, comes great responsibility; we've heard this line numerous times in Spider-Man movies. Similarly, we all want the power of fetching high returns. But as the quest for high returns goes up, the risk associated with it also becomes higher. Which means we need to understand the product in an efficient manner.
Ignore the risks and you could face losses, but befriend risks and your chances of making money goes up. Risk is not bad, embracing risk means staying invested during turbulent times, knowing that eventually the turbulent weather will pass. All you need to do is understand the risk in your quest for returns.
In this episode of the Simply Save podcast brought to you by Kuvera.in, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out more about the risks of investing.
