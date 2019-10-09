App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Embrace risk: it's part of the return you seek

Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Moneycontrol Personal Finance editor Kayezad Adajania to find out more about the risks of investing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With power, comes great responsibility; we've heard this line numerous times in Spider-Man movies. Similarly, we all want the power of fetching high returns. But as the quest for high returns goes up, the risk associated with it also becomes higher. Which means we need to understand the product in an efficient manner.

Ignore the risks and you could face losses, but befriend risks and your chances of making money goes up. Risk is not bad, embracing risk means staying invested during turbulent times, knowing that eventually the turbulent weather will pass. All you need to do is understand the risk in your quest for returns.

Close

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast brought to you by Kuvera.in, Lisa Pallavi Barbora talks to Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out more about the risks of investing.

related news

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.

You could also write to us for any suggestions or feedback on mcpodcast@nw18.com

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 06:54 pm

tags #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save podcast #Simply Save Season 4

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.