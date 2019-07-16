App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Dread filing income tax returns? Here's the simplest way to do it

Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks to senior partner at KPMG Parizad Sirwalla to find out the simplest way of filing I-T returns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Filing income tax (I-T) returns has always seen as a major hassle. However, it all becomes easy if you know the forms that need to filled.

In this special episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks to senior partner at KPMG Parizad Sirwalla to find out the simplest way of filing I-T returns.

Listen to the podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #filing tax returns #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save podcast #tax returns

