you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Don’t start research by meeting company managements, keep them last

Kayezad Adajania talks to Sudhanshu Asthana from Tamohara Investment Managers to find out his method of research before investing in a company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the past 3-4 years, many mutual fund managers left the Indian mutual fund industry to start their own portfolio management services. Sudhanshu Asthana too left Axis MF and joined Tamohara Investment Managers. In this podcast,

he shares with Moneycontrol's Kayezad about why some fund managers get drawn to PMS firms. But more importantly, he talks about the necessity for stock pickets to go beyond the books. From getting to know the real- and depressing- picture behind a Delhi-based IT-focused education company whose share prices soared in 2007-08 to a giving a miss to the initial public offering of a soft drink company whose claims he found to be unrealistic, Sudhanshu says that feet on the ground and understanding the eco-system is critical to become a good stocks picker.

Tune in to Simply Save for more.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save podcast #Simply Save season 5

