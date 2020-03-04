Simply Save podcast | Don’t start research by meeting company managements, keep them last

In the past 3-4 years, many mutual fund managers left the Indian mutual fund industry to start their own portfolio management services. Sudhanshu Asthana too left Axis MF and joined Tamohara Investment Managers. In this podcast,

he shares with Moneycontrol's Kayezad about why some fund managers get drawn to PMS firms. But more importantly, he talks about the necessity for stock pickets to go beyond the books. From getting to know the real- and depressing- picture behind a Delhi-based IT-focused education company whose share prices soared in 2007-08 to a giving a miss to the initial public offering of a soft drink company whose claims he found to be unrealistic, Sudhanshu says that feet on the ground and understanding the eco-system is critical to become a good stocks picker.

Tune in to Simply Save for more.