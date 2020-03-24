Simply Save podcast | Coronavirus impact: How you can be financially prepared for a job loss or salary cut

We’re living in tough times. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has curtailed business operations across sectors globally.

As we begin to spend more days working from our homes and some governments around the world even locking down cities, the question is how long would our employers continue to pay us salaries?

Those working in the travel and tourism industry, including hotels and airlines, are in danger of losing their jobs.

Everyone’s financial portfolio must have an emergency fund to tide over a temporary financial crisis. Now, what does an emergency fund need to cover? When do you start building it? What should you do to cut down on excessive expenses?

In this edition of Simply Save, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania who tells us how to be financially careful at this time and how to start building an emergency corpus.