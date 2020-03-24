App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Coronavirus impact: How you can be financially prepared for a job loss or salary cut

Kayezad Adajania tells us how to be financially careful at this time and how to start building an emergency corpus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We’re living in tough times. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has curtailed business operations across sectors globally.

As we begin to spend more days working from our homes and some governments around the world even locking down cities, the question is how long would our employers continue to pay us salaries?

Those working in the travel and tourism industry, including hotels and airlines, are in danger of losing their jobs.

Close

Everyone’s financial portfolio must have an emergency fund to tide over a temporary financial crisis. Now, what does an emergency fund need to cover? When do you start building it? What should you do to cut down on excessive expenses?

In this edition of Simply Save, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania who tells us how to be financially careful at this time and how to start building an emergency corpus.

Tune in to Simply Save for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.