Simply Save podcast | Budget 2021: Should individual tax-payers moderate their expectations this year?

The Union Budget 2021 is fast approaching. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already announced that this budget will be like never before.

It is not surprising that many individual tax-payers, who had deal with extreme financial distress in 2020, are expecting the finance minister to roll out tax benefits. But how feasible would loosening purse strings be for the central government that is also faced with constricted revenue situation? Should high-income earners brace themselves for a COVID-19 cess?