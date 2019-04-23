Simply Save podcast | Belong to the sandwich generation? Avoid exotic investments

If you're in the 40s, it is important that you save and invest meticulously, as your sandwiched between demands from parents and children. While a child's higher education would take precedence, a medical emergency could burn a hole in your pocket.

In this week's Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks to Jerome Anthony about the important steps people in their 40s should take to secure a family's future.

Tune in to find out more.