Simply Save podcast | Belong to the sandwich generation? Avoid exotic investments

Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out how people in their 40s should manage their money.
If you're in the 40s, it is important that you save and invest meticulously, as your sandwiched between demands from parents and children. While a child's higher education would take precedence, a medical emergency could burn a hole in your pocket.
In this week's Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks to Jerome Anthony about the important steps people in their 40s should take to secure a family's future.
Tune in to find out more.You could also listen to our previous episode where Adajania explains how aggressive investing in equity mutual funds can help improve the finances of those in their 30s.You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 02:50 pm