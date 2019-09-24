Simply Save podcast | Beginner to investing? Here's how you can start

If you have been listening to Moneycontrol's Simply Save podcast series, you may well be aware of what steps you should take to ensure your money grows. But if you're still one of those who is looking to begin investing money, then here's some help.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania answers listener queries about investing and breaks down the essentials needed for a decent start.

Rs 599 for first year