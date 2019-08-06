App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | 5 habits of rich and successful investors that you too can follow

In season 3, of the Simply Save Podcast, Moneycontrol Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks about financial habits of successful investors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

You are probably making enough money for your sustenance from a steady income. Although it is extremely important that you set aside some part of it to achieve a financial goal, you could invest it to ensure your money grows manifold.

At least this is how the rich and successful investors started their journey.

In the third season of the Simply Save podcast, which is brought to you by HDFC Mutual Fund, you’ll get a better picture of how investors have gone on to become rich and successful. In the first episode, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out what are the 5 habits that anyone can follow to become rich and successful.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 05:23 pm

