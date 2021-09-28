MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD and CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund speaks with Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

Mutual fund schemes offer a portfolio of investments to investors. So far, mutual funds have offered equity, debt, gold, international equity and even commodity investing to investors. Now, mutual funds are starting to offer a new asset class -- real-estate.

Mutual funds will be investing in an international fund, which in turn will hold a portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs like mutual funds hold a portfolio of investments, but in this case rent-paying real estate. REITs also benefit from any capital appreciation of their real estate investments.

But, keep in mind that any sector-specific or theme-based investing does come with its own set of risks.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani, Ashutosh Bishnoi, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, explains how mutual fund REITs will work and how they will be different from existing REIT products. The new fund offer of Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FoF has opened on September 28, 2021. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashutosh Bishnoi #Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund #Mutual Funds #personal finance #Podcast #Real Estate Investment Trust #REIT #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Sep 28, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.