Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Mutual fund schemes offer a portfolio of investments to investors. So far, mutual funds have offered equity, debt, gold, international equity and even commodity investing to investors. Now, mutual funds are starting to offer a new asset class -- real-estate.

Mutual funds will be investing in an international fund, which in turn will hold a portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs like mutual funds hold a portfolio of investments, but in this case rent-paying real estate. REITs also benefit from any capital appreciation of their real estate investments.

But, keep in mind that any sector-specific or theme-based investing does come with its own set of risks.