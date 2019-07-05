App
HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 06:42 PM IST

Simply Save | How Budget 2019 will impact the common man

In this podcast, Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks about Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2019 for the Narendra Modi 2.0 government on July 5. It was mostly uneventful for the common man, considering there were no announcements on income tax exemptions.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out the impact of the budget on the common man.

Tune in for more.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 5, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

