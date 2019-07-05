Simply Save | How Budget 2019 will impact the common man

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2019 for the Narendra Modi 2.0 government on July 5. It was mostly uneventful for the common man, considering there were no announcements on income tax exemptions.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania to find out the impact of the budget on the common man.