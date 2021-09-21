Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

The due date for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22 has been extended by three months to December 31, 2021. While you have more time on hand, it’s best to start the process at the earliest – or as soon as the new income tax portal’s glitches are completely resolved. This will help you avoid the last-minute rush and errors that could creep into your returns.

Tune in to Simply Save to understand some minor and not-so-trivial mistakes that can lead to avoidable hassles and worse, notices from the income tax department.