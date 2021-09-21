MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Tune in to Simply Save to understand some minor and not-so-trivial mistakes that can lead to avoidable hassles and worse, notices from the income tax department.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST

The due date for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22 has been extended by three months to December 31, 2021. While you have more time on hand, it’s best to start the process at the earliest – or as soon as the new income tax portal’s glitches are completely resolved. This will help you avoid the last-minute rush and errors that could creep into your returns.

Tune in to Simply Save to understand some minor and not-so-trivial mistakes that can lead to avoidable hassles and worse, notices from the income tax department. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Income tax portal #income tax return #personal finance #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Sep 21, 2021 07:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.