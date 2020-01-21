App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | A company’s CEO is the custodian of share capital, says PineBridge's Huzaifa Husain

In this season of Simply Save, Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania talks to fund managers to find out the secrets behind investing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Recently, Huzaifa Husain, head of Indian equities at PineBridge investments, attended an annual general meeting in the factory premises of a company where his fund had invested in. That, he says, gave him an opportunity to meet company officials on the side and asses the mood of the employees. Happy employees give the company a small edge, especially in manufacturing sector where processes can be easily replicated these days. Such insights, he says, are essential for a good stock picker as they give precious insights.

Although PineBridge investments exited the Indian mutual funds industry in 2014, Husain maintains that the principles behind picking the right company remain the same.

In this episode of the Simply Save podcast, Husain tells Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania that he pays a great deal of attention to a company’s management, especially its chief executive officer, as he is a custodian of share capital.

Tune in to the Simply Save podcast for more.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 07:54 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

