App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Setting Sail | Rising above all odds: The journey of Avnish Bajaj, Founder and MD of Matrix Partners India

Matrix Partners founder Avnish Bajaj began his journey with baazee.com, an e-commerce company that accidentally landed him in jail.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Starting a business requires a lot of focus and hard work, and as you pay close attention to work, you are bound to miss pitfalls.

This is what happened to Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, Avnish Bajaj. He began his journey with baazee.com, an e-commerce company that accidentally landed him in trouble with the law.

Close

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, he opens up with Moneycontrol Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay about what happened in the baazee.com case, how he has risen above all odds and how he has turned to become a successful entrepreneur.

Tune in to the podcast for more.
First Published on May 13, 2019 05:04 pm

tags ##Startup #Startupandaway #Podcast #Setting sail #Setting sail podcast

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.