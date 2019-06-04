Setting Sail | Rising above all odds: The journey of Avnish Bajaj, Founder and MD of Matrix Partners India

Starting a business requires a lot of focus and hard work, and as you pay close attention to work, you are bound to miss pitfalls.

This is what happened to Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, Avnish Bajaj. He began his journey with baazee.com, an e-commerce company that accidentally landed him in trouble with the law.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast, he opens up with Moneycontrol Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay about what happened in the baazee.com case, how he has risen above all odds and how he has turned to become a successful entrepreneur.