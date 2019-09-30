Setting Sail podcast | Valuation is a byproduct, our target is profitability: Smartworks' CEO

While most startups end up diluting almost half of their equity in the process of raising just a few venture capital funding rounds, domestic coworking startup Smartworks has bootstrapped $20 million to run the company. After three years of operations, the company is now looking to raise its first external round which will be a mix of equity and debt.

In this episode of the Setting Sail podcast Moneycontrol's Special Correspondent Priyanka Sahay talks to Smartworks CEO and co-founder Neetish Sarda about why the company prefers raising debt from public lenders rather than venture capital funds at the early stage.

Smartworks is in talks to raise $40 million from institutional venture capital funds as well as debt firms, and Sarda says that the company's focus would remain on profitability rather than chasing valuations.

