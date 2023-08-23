SEBI raps Brightcom again, TVS Supply chain to make D-St debut & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about SEBI's second interim order on Brightcom Group, TVS Supply Chain listing expectations and business activity reports from Australia and Japan. Also, know more about Aeroflex Industries IPO which opens for subscription today. Catch Aditya Gaggar of Progressive Shares in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
August 23, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST
