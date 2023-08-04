SBI, Paytm, Eicher Motors Q1 results & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from SBI, Paytm and Bharti Airtel Q1 results to global market setup. Also, catch Pramod Amthe - Head of institutional equity research, Incred Capital in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
August 04, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
