Rise of Finternet: A real-time global payment system | Policy Talk

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

In this edition of Policy talk, Pramod Varma - Chief Architect of Aadhaar and India stack – tells Yatish Rajawat - founder at Centre for Innovation in Public Policy - about the need for moving away from a platform economy and why increasing countries are adopting digital public goods and digital public infrastructure, a trend pioneered by India.

Dr. Pramod Varma is Chief Architect of Aadhaar and India stack. He was also the Chief Technology Officer for Aadhaar and designed the world's largest digital identity system. Varma is a renowned name among software engineers and has taught the core of programming to several engineers when he was the CTO of Infosys. He is known for pioneering the very concept of digital public good and creating the digital revolution which is now being adopted across the world.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

"DPI stands for Digital Public Infrastructure. People are familiar with public infrastructures such as highways, railroads, and airports. And, we create this public infrastructure to bring the country together, improve commerce, create economic opportunities for people, and eventually improve the overall economy. They're created as a utility"