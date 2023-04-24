RIL & ICICI Bank beat estimates, relief for HDFC Bank & the week ahead | Market Minutes

In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the week ahead for Dalal Street, strong Q4 performance by Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, and why the HDFC Bank-HDFC merger is in focus. (With inputs from Sucheta Anchaliya). Also, catch Viraj Gandhi of Samco Mutual Fund in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends
