RIL AGM, Q1FY24 GDP and manufacturing PMI data this week | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about investors' and analysts' expectations from Reliance Industries 46th annual general meeting. In the new trading week, the Street is also watching for Q1 GDP numbers and manufacturing PMI data. Catch Rohan Shah of Religare Broking in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
August 28, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST
