you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Revving Up podcast | Major challenges ahead as govt pushes for e-vehicles

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what are the challenges that the auto sector and buyers could face as the government pushes its e-vehicles policy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government's move to protect the environment and push for electric vehicles in the country could be faced with numerous challenges. Not just carmakers, but consumers are unsure whether the government would be able to provide amenities to keep these vehicles on the road.

In this episode of the Revving Up podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what are the challenges that the auto sector and buyers could face as the government pushes its e-vehicles policy.

Tune in to the podcast for more.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #electric vehicles #Podcast #Revving up podcast

