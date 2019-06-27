App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Revving Up Podcast | Love riding in the rains? Here's how you should get your vehicle ready

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters and Advait Berde discuss how bikers and car enthusiasts should prepare themselves and their vehicles for a safe and enjoyable experience during monsoons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A long monsoon ride on your vehicle is something you shouldn't miss this season. But before you head out and while your enjoying the scenic locales, there are many precautions one should take.

In this episode of the Revving Up podcast, Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters and Advait Berde discuss how bikers and car enthusiasts should prepare themselves and their vehicles for a safe and enjoyable experience.

Listen to the podcast for more.

First Published on Jun 27, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #Auto #monsoon #Revving up podcast

