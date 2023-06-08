English
    RBI MPC decision, Tech Mahindra & utility stocks in focus | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra puts the spotlight on what to expect from RBI monetary policy committee meeting, and why Tech Mahindra will be in focus today. Also, catch Rajesh Cheruvu of LGT Wealth, in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends. (With inputs from news agencies)

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST

    market minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 08:12 am