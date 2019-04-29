Rajneeti Podcast | Voting for Phase 4 of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls conclude

72 constituencies from 9 states voted in Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha polls 2019. 68 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha have concluded voting with this phase.

This phase included all the constituencies from Mumbai. The voter turnout in the city remained as like the previous election years

In this episode of Rajneeti, Priyanka Sahay chats with Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian to find out what went down in this phase of the election.