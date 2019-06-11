Rajneeti Podcast | UP journalist Prashant Kanojia's bail -- A moment of victory or alarm for freedom of expression?

Freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested by the UP police on June 8 for posting a tweet about the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 'objectionable' tweet contained a video in which a woman claimed that she had sent a marriage proposal to the monk-turned-politician.

The Supreme Court today the immediate release of the journalist on bail on June 11, saying that his right to liberty was non-negotiable and cannot be infringed upon. At the same time, the court said it does not approve of his social media posts and said the UP police was free to prosecute him in the case.

Critics of the UP government, including journalists, saw the police action as undermining freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

To understand this case better, Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit chats with Suhrith Parthasarathy, an advocate practising at the Madras High Court.