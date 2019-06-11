App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti Podcast | UP journalist Prashant Kanojia's bail -- A moment of victory or alarm for freedom of expression?

The Supreme Court today ordered the immediate release of the journalist on bail, saying his right to liberty was non-negotiable and cannot be infringed upon.

Freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested by the UP police on June 8 for posting a tweet about the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 'objectionable' tweet contained a video in which a woman claimed that she had sent a marriage proposal to the monk-turned-politician.

The Supreme Court today the immediate release of the journalist on bail on June 11, saying that his right to liberty was non-negotiable and cannot be infringed upon. At the same time, the court said it does not approve of his social media posts and said the UP police was free to prosecute him in the case.

Critics of the UP government, including journalists, saw the police action as undermining freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

To understand this case better, Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit chats with Suhrith Parthasarathy, an advocate practising at the Madras High Court.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Podcast #Politics #Rajneeti podcast

