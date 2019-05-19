App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 19, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti Podcast | News 18-IPSOS exit poll gives PM Modi thumbs-up

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Moneycontrol’s Aakriti Handa gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out the trends emerging from exit polls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The NDA is expected to form the government with a clear majority and would not have to seek external support is what News 18-IPSOS exit poll suggests. Although, the final result will be declared on May 23, the exit poll suggests that Congress performed poorly as it did in the 2014 general elections.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Moneycontrol’s Aakriti Handa gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out the trends emerging from exit polls.

Tune in for more.
First Published on May 19, 2019 10:19 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Podcast #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares the frame with Priyanka Chopra and Nick ...

Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor anniversary: Here’s how love blossomed be ...

When Aditi Rao Hydari had to make out with a complete stranger at a fi ...

PM Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath visit has exploded on the Internet

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui cuts two cakes on his birthday; the act ...

Have you seen Aaradhya Bachchan’s rocking performance on Ranveer Sin ...

Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff can run like a cheetah to hog his ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Harbhajan Singh queues up to cast his vote i ...

Deepika Padukone is back from Cannes; check her 'latex' pictures here!

Eleven Killed as Gunmen Open Fire in a Bar in Brazil: Officials

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results ...

BSE Odisha 10th Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 R ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Muscat-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing as Passenger Suf ...

Congress May Fail to Capitalise on Assembly Poll Win in Rajasthan as P ...

BJP's Act East Policy May Bring Favourable Returns as Exit Polls Predi ...

Tamil Nadu May Prove to be Face-saver for UPA as Pollsters Predict Con ...

BJP Likely to Come Back with Thumping Majority in MP as Pollsters Pred ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll predicts 42-45 seats ...

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results: News18-Ipsos poll shows BJP regaining mom ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll projects honours even in Andhra Pradesh, 12-14 ...

Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to surge higher on exi ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 20: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, Inter ...

Asian shares steady after steep losses; Saudi comments lift oil

Top brokerage calls for May 20: CLSA, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley ex ...

Exit Poll Results 2019: Pollsters say BJP-led NDA will return; Mamata ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: Who's made it to the finale, and h ...

Indian Women's League 2019: Goalkeeper Afshan Ashiq aims to change per ...

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's 'dissent' is reflective of a stro ...

Donald Trump's planned immigration policy focuses on retaining merit; ...

Exit polls, election outcome to set tone for markets; Sebi, stock exch ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Enter Sultana’s Reality: Exploring the relationship between women an ...

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist - sour ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.