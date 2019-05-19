Rajneeti Podcast | News 18-IPSOS exit poll gives PM Modi thumbs-up

The NDA is expected to form the government with a clear majority and would not have to seek external support is what News 18-IPSOS exit poll suggests. Although, the final result will be declared on May 23, the exit poll suggests that Congress performed poorly as it did in the 2014 general elections.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Moneycontrol’s Aakriti Handa gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out the trends emerging from exit polls.