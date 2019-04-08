Rajneeti podcast | NDA's 5-year performance mixed; and why Modi is no Ronald Reagan

The world's largest democratic exercise -- the Indian general election -- commences on April 11. Even as PM Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be ahead in the electoral race, supporters and critics are hotly debating the NDA government's performance over the past five years.

In the first episode of Moneycontrol's Rajneeti podcast series, Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Group Consulting Editor Manas Chakravarty to get a firsthand take on the Modi government’s economic report card.