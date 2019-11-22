App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 07:42 AM IST

Rajneeti podcast | Maharashtra polls: Not BJP or Sena, Sharad Pawar has emerged as the biggest winner

Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit talks to senior columnist and author Sujata Anandan to know all about the government formation in Maharashtra in this episode of the Rajneeti podcast.

The stalemate in Maharashtra continues, but there is hope that the western Indian state could get a government soon. The NCP and Congress have stated that "there is complete unanimity" between the parties and that they would hold further discussions with the Shiv Sena on November 22 on the government formation.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, has called a meeting of his party's legislators in Mumbai on November 22.

So does this essentially mean that we would see a Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government in the state and would it be stable? To discuss this and more, Moneycontrol's Atharva Pandit talks to senior columnist and author Sujata Anandan in this episode of Rajneeti.

Tune in to the Rajneeti podcast for more.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 07:42 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Podcast #Rajneeti podcast #Shiv Sena

