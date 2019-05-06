Rajneeti Podcast | Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Voting concludes for Phase 5

The fifth phase of the voting exercise to select the 17th Lok Sabha concluded on May 6. 51 seats across 7 states went to poll in this phase.

This leaves only two phases of polling before the general election comes to an end. The counting day is scheduled to take place on May 23.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian to find out how this phase of the polling panned out.