Delhi will go to polls on February 8, and counting is scheduled to take place on February 11. The political parties are gearing up for what is going to be a high-octane contest.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, host Aakriti Handa speaks to Moneycontrol Opinion Editor Viju Cherian on the BJP's campaign strategy, AAP's diplomacy and Congress' prospects in the Delhi Assembly Polls.