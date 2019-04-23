Rajneeti podcast | Cong-BJP battle it out for Gujarat, Kerala in phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls

Phase 3 of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls witnessed a tough battle for 117 seats in 13 states and 2 Union Territories. All 26 constituencies in Gujarat went to polls, while 20 seats were up for grabs in Kerala, 14 each in Maharashtra and Karnataka, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Chhattisgarh, six in Odisha, five each in Bihar and West Bengal, four in Assam, two in Goa, one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Tripura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is making a bid to retain power amid a tough fight from the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and other Opposition parties.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Moneycontrol Opinion Editor Viju Cherian talks to Sakshi Batra about how polling patterns have changed in Gujarat and Kerala.