Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | Brand Modi decimates Congress; here's what to expect from NDA 3

Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks about how Congress must regain its votes and what the future holds for the grand party.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won over 300 seats and will go on to form the government at the centre for another five-year term. The saffron party now has bigger responsibilities - to carry out Make in India and address farmer distress, says Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, he also tells Nazim Khan what Congress must do to regain popularity and what the future holds for the Grand old party.

Tune in for more.

First Published on May 23, 2019 09:48 pm

