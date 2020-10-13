Rajneeti podcast | Bihar Elections 2020: Big challenges ahead for Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti party after Ram Vilas Paswan's death

On October 8, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at a Delhi hospital after undergoing heart surgery. The minister had been an important part of Bihar politics, and his son Chirag Paswan will now take his place at the helm of the Lok Janshakti Party in the upcoming elections.

On this special Rajneeti episode ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Assistant News Editor Gulaam Jeelani to find out what lies ahead for Chirag Paswan and the party.