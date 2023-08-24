English
    QIA- Reliance Industries, Procter & Gamble, Chandrayaan-3 mission & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Sucheta Anchaliya talks about all the important factors to watch today, from Reliance Industries, Goldman Sachs on IT and Procter & Gamble Health to global market setup. Also catch Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    August 24, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

