PVR Inox Q1, profit-taking in oil & outlook for pharma stocks | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about PVR Inox Q1 numbers, global markets performance on first trading day of August and profit-taking in oil prices. Catch Vineet Gala of Xylem Investment Managers in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
August 02, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!