English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    PVR Inox Q1, profit-taking in oil & outlook for pharma stocks | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about PVR Inox Q1 numbers, global markets performance on first trading day of August and profit-taking in oil prices. Catch Vineet Gala of Xylem Investment Managers in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

    market minutes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Podcast #stocks
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 08:20 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!