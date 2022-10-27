GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Policy Talks | Urban policy has shifted from top down to contextual
Moneycontrol News
Oct 27, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
In this edition of Policy Talks, K Yatish Rajawat- Founder of Centre for Innovation in Public Policy - spoke to Sanjeev Sanyal - Member of the Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council on how Urban Policy has changed under PM Modi.
TAGS:
#India
#urban policy
first published: Oct 27, 2022 01:38 pm
