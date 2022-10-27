 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Policy Talks | Urban policy has shifted from top down to contextual

Moneycontrol News
Oct 27, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST

In this edition of Policy Talks, K Yatish Rajawat- Founder of Centre for Innovation in Public Policy - spoke to Sanjeev Sanyal - Member of the Prime Minister Economic Advisory Council on how Urban Policy has changed under PM Modi.

TAGS: #India #urban policy
