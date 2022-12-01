 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Policy Talk | What's the big deal with artificial general intelligence?

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

In this edition of Policy Talk, Brett King - founder of The Futurists Network, bestselling author & entrepreneur - spoke to Yatish Rajawat - founder of Centre for Innovation in Public Policy - about the role of artificial general intelligence.

Some excerpts from the chat:

"I'll just put it this way to summarize the intention of artificial intelligence. Particularly AGI (artificial general intelligence) has always been to eliminate humans from the workforce. That has always been the intention of AI."

"Techno unemployment will either produce one of two effects, either it will create social unrest and the collapse of society based on unsustainable levels of human unemployment. "

"How we deal with this transition to a highly automated society and removing humans from the essential role of human capital to keep the economy going instead of computers."

"From an employment perspective, in an highly automated society climate change mitigation is the only real growth industry that's going to require human capital to respond."