English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar talks about how life and economy are being fast tracked in the state and what a common man can expect from the state budget.

Moneycontrol News
March 10, 2021 / 12:03 PM IST

Since last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Haryana government is trying to overcome social and economic challenges. CM Manohar Lal Khattar took responsibilities in his own hands and pulled the state out of many difficulties. Now, as finance minister, he is preparing for the state's budget which will be presented on 12 March.

The CEO of Public Policy Expert 'Think Tank' Center for Innovation in Public Policy Yatish Rajawat spoke to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for Moneycontrol on how life and economy are being fast tracked in the state and what a common man can expect from the state budget.

Tune in to this episode of Policy Talk with Yatish Rajawat for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Haryana budget #Podcast #Policy Talk with Yatish Rajawat
first published: Mar 10, 2021 12:03 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

Policy Talk Podcast | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the budget and how the state is coping since COVID-19 struck

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.