Policy Talk | Global conspiracy affecting India's democracy rating
In this edition of Policy Talk, Yatish Rajawat - CEO of Centre for Innovation in Public Policy - talks to Salvatore Babones - an associate professor at University of Sydney in Australia and a quantitative comparative sociologist - on how India’s democracy rating is being influenced by a set of people's biases.
September 30, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
In this conversation, Babones talks about the biased set of Indians who are asked to answer in the democracy ranking survey. Babones says the challenge is not only with the institutions but also with the inputs that they are collecting through surveys which is leading to a crash in rankings. He says this is affecting India 's perception among not just policy makers but also ordinary Americans and Europeans who think that India is now a more dangerous place to go.