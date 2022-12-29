 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Policy Talk | Central Bank Digital Currencies will change global banking in 2023, says Richard Turrin

Dec 29, 2022

In this edition of Policy Talk, Richard Turrin - author of 'Cashless' who predicted the rise of cashless economy much before it became prevalent and an expert on central bank digital currencies - tells Yatish Rajawat why CBDCs will change global banking in 2023.

Richard Turrin on learning from China’s CBDCs:
Number one 90% of the world's central banks right now representing some 95% of global GDP are in various stages of investing, investigating central bank digital currencies or CBDCs. So we're looking at Transformation, a disruption of the cash systems and how we pay both on a retail level that is between person and person or store locally, domestically, but also on a global scale, how we make cross border transfers. So big changes are coming up.

And of course, China was the first major industrialized nation to go to trial with its central bank digital currency. What can they do to help those who are coming from behind? And I think the natural best answer is that these countries should be as meticulous as China.

Richard Turrin on difference between cryptocurrency and CBDC:
I'm gonna put it in terms of two different payment systems. One is Bitcoin and the other is the payment systems. WeChat Pay and Alipay in China. The first one is Bitcoin. You invent Bitcoin, you put it out there and you say, people. Do with it what you want. You design the wallets, you design the various systems for exchanges or whatever. It's thrown out there and people, you design this ecosystem to go with it. So the launch of Bitcoin could be very quick because all they had to do was make the coin. So people think cryptocurrency is easy. You make a coin and you throw it out there. When China makes the digital Yuan it can't just throw it out there and say, Hey everybody, you figure out how to use it. It has to be tightly integrated into society. When somebody goes to use the digital Yuan on a bus, they put their phone on the bus and its receiver and it works.

But then you have to ask these detailed questions. How do you pay for a bus in your city or province today? How digital is it to pay for tickets? There are all of these ultra-detailed questions. That you need answers for before you say hello world, we've got the digital Yuan, please use it. This speaks to why it's been and continues to be a long process for rollout in China.
Richard Turrin on Confusion in US and the card duopoly

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI was so advanced and should be congratulated for the fabulous success of UPI, UPI made digital payment a public good in India and. Direction, the way that they thought of digital payment as being infrastructure, part like roads, bridges, tunnels, public service is ground breaking and it's exactly the opposite of how the United States thinks of digital payments.