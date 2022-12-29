Policy Talk | Central Bank Digital Currencies will change global banking in 2023, says Richard Turrin

Richard Turrin on learning from China’s CBDCs:

Number one 90% of the world's central banks right now representing some 95% of global GDP are in various stages of investing, investigating central bank digital currencies or CBDCs. So we're looking at Transformation, a disruption of the cash systems and how we pay both on a retail level that is between person and person or store locally, domestically, but also on a global scale, how we make cross border transfers. So big changes are coming up.

And of course, China was the first major industrialized nation to go to trial with its central bank digital currency. What can they do to help those who are coming from behind? And I think the natural best answer is that these countries should be as meticulous as China.

Richard Turrin on difference between cryptocurrency and CBDC:

I'm gonna put it in terms of two different payment systems. One is Bitcoin and the other is the payment systems. WeChat Pay and Alipay in China. The first one is Bitcoin. You invent Bitcoin, you put it out there and you say, people. Do with it what you want. You design the wallets, you design the various systems for exchanges or whatever. It's thrown out there and people, you design this ecosystem to go with it. So the launch of Bitcoin could be very quick because all they had to do was make the coin. So people think cryptocurrency is easy. You make a coin and you throw it out there. When China makes the digital Yuan it can't just throw it out there and say, Hey everybody, you figure out how to use it. It has to be tightly integrated into society. When somebody goes to use the digital Yuan on a bus, they put their phone on the bus and its receiver and it works.

But then you have to ask these detailed questions. How do you pay for a bus in your city or province today? How digital is it to pay for tickets? There are all of these ultra-detailed questions. That you need answers for before you say hello world, we've got the digital Yuan, please use it. This speaks to why it's been and continues to be a long process for rollout in China.

Richard Turrin on Confusion in US and the card duopoly

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI was so advanced and should be congratulated for the fabulous success of UPI, UPI made digital payment a public good in India and. Direction, the way that they thought of digital payment as being infrastructure, part like roads, bridges, tunnels, public service is ground breaking and it's exactly the opposite of how the United States thinks of digital payments.

So if you look at the US right now, there is a big debate about what is a digital payment. What is Central bank digital currency? Why do we need one? We have Visa and MasterCard that's digital enough, and of course, Visa and MasterCard charge all citizens. The percentage to use the card you get is within what's called interchange fees. Richard Turrin on comparison between China and India’s approach to CBDCs: I think what you saw in China was an acknowledgment as the banks were all state banks. There were no private banks back in 2010, 10 through 14 in the early days when they just started working on WeChat Pay and Alipay. So the thought was, let the private sector do this because we as the public sector, the central bank really, are not equipped. And I think that's why you saw the Central Bank start what's called the Digital Currency Research Institute. The same year that WeChat Pay and Alipay launched, they figured out, Hey, this is something we have to catch up with. I have to say that the RBI was technologically at the right spot and the way they visualized it. Digital payments' role in society as a public good was a breakthrough and then continues to be a breakthrough. I give them tremendous credit now, taking it one step further to go to Central Bank digital currency. I am deeply in reverence of the RBI for having such for. Richard Turrin on impact of CBDC on cross border transactions and dollar as a reserve currency: I believe thoroughly that Central Bank digital currency will be used in cross-border transfers within the next year to year to two years. Give it a year, sometime in that 13 to 18-month period from now, period. You're gonna see it used. Why? Very simple. BRICS, nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, all five are building Central bank digital currencies. Within the next 18 months are going to be in various stages of usability. And to go with that, we have something in Hong Kong called M Bridge. And if you don't know about it, it's something that all of your fans should research, but it's the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and five other central banks. Not all brick banks, but still they've designed a foreign exchange platform specifically for central banks. So we're gonna have the digital currencies and the bricks, nations. We're gonna have the transfer agent in Hong Kong. It's happening.

