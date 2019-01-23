Podcast| Pick of the day: Silicon Valley giants prepare for the Indian General Elections

Moneycontrol Contributor

According to a report on Reuters, the Modi-led NDA government may announce a series of vote-catching measures that may cost upwards of one lakh crore rupees ($14 billion). That is 1 followed by 12 zeroes. Much of this mind-boggling expense is likely to be borne by the government that will take charge after the election that is due in May. It is a tactic as old as elections that you reserve sops ahead of asking people to vote you back in. The scale of the sops offered has only been rising. And why? Panic. What was once a near-invincible stature of Mr Modi has suffered serious blows in the form of major state election defeats, which themselves have been attributed to the anger of rural India over low crop prices and rising costs. The writing on the wall appears to get clearer each day - 2019 is going to be no cakewalk for Modi Inc.

Preparations are afoot not just in the political machinery of India. Silicon Valley is also preparing for the general elections. Facebook claims it is also hard at work to prevent individuals or organisations from manipulating its platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram, to influence the general elections. Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook are believed to have said that the Indian polls are "a top priority" and that they remain very involved in Facebook's election integrity plans. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said his team was preparing for the general elections and that they wanted to ensure that the "integrity of the conversation around the election" was maintained (HuffPo). In an attempt to bring transparency in political advertisements, Twitter also announced on the 10th of January that it will provide a new dashboard showing such expenditure by political parties on its platform. Most recently, Google announced that it will introduce an India-specific Political Advertising Ads Library ahead of the election.

The 2016 US presidential election was an acid test for social media. Facebook, of course, failed that test. The rampant propagation of fake news on the platform, and the Cambridge Analytica scandal that followed dominated headlines and occupied editorials for months. And for good reason, too. Now in 2019 comes an even bigger stage - the largest stage in world democracy, the Indian general elections.

The efforts of these Silicon Valley tech giants also come in the wake of a man named Syed Shuja, an Indian national purportedly given political asylum in the US, who has claimed that he was part of a team that designed a program which, he alleges, helped BJP to 'hack electronic voting machines' in the 2014 general elections. Shuja has also alleged that his team members were killed later, but that he escaped and obtained political asylum in the US. Electronic Corporation of India (ECIL),the company that makes the machines has claimed on Tuesday that he was never part of the team.

The allegations, fake news, accusations will fly fast and hard in the season leading up to the elections, and in a country obsessed with text and post forwards, social media platforms will see a surge in their usage, and consequently, must also need to up their vigilance regarding the kind of information being spread.

Facebook is playing cautious. Katie Harbath, in an interaction with The Economic Times said, "We've had a handful of elections with the biggest ones being in Brazil and the United States (midterms), as well as the state elections in India last fall. We have learnings from every single election, in terms of looking at the different ways which people might be trying to exploit the platform and the ways in which we can mitigate the risks. So, in Bangladesh we had taken down pages and accounts for co-ordinated, inauthentic behaviour. One of the real learnings that came out of Brazil and the US for that was how important the strong partnerships we had with the governments, the civil societies, with third-party groups, and with vendors such as FireEye or Graphica, the Atlantic Council for those type of things. For instance, we got a file from the FBI a couple of days before the election, that led to us taking down a series of pages and accounts. We've been following and taking action on Instagram too. That was huge learning that we are building upon other countries. Here, we are working with the Election Commission, and talking to a wide variety of partners to help check the stuff that we can potentially investigate."

In October, Facebook announced it had hired a BBC veteran to head its anti-misinformation efforts in India. Ajit Mohan, former CEO of video streaming platform Hotstar, has also been roped in to be its vice president and India head. Additionally, the company has also expanded its fact-checking initiatives in India, partnering with the news agency AFP in November. Facebook's previous efforts at debunking fake news have not exactly been stellar - only 30 pieces of fake news were debunked during the Karnataka state election.

With regards advertisements, last month, Facebook had said it will make it compulsory for advertisers to disclose their identity and location before any such advertisement material can be run on the popular social media platform and Instagram. Katie admits that the variety in India in terms of language and issues could be a hard one to tackle, especially issue-based ads, and determining what is or isn't a news organisation.

The Indian digital advertising space is growing rapidly. According to a digital ad spend forecast report by Dentsu Aegis Network, at present, digital ad expenditure in India stands at Rs 10,819 crore, which is 17% of the total expenditure of the advertising industry. This number is expected to touch 14,281 crore rupees by the end of 2019, a growth of 31.9%. A majority of these spends is expected to come from election advertising this year.

It is this area that Google is paying attention to. Google said that it will make information on political advertisements on its platform public, providing details like who is purchasing election ads and the money spent. A statement from the tech giant read, "To bring more transparency to the online election ads, Google will introduce an India-specific Political Advertising Transparency Report and searchable Political Ads Library. These will provide comprehensive information about who is purchasing election ads on Google platforms and how much money is being spent." Aimed at bringing "openness to election advertising online and enabling voters to get the election-related information they need," the India Political Ads Transparency Report and Ads Library will go live in March.

“In 2019, over 850 million Indians are expected to cast their vote to elect the country’s next government. We’re thinking hard about elections and how we continue to support democratic processes in India and around the world. In line with this, we are bringing more transparency to election advertising online, and surfacing relevant information to help people better navigate the electoral process," said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director, Public Policy, Google India. Mint reported, "Google has also updated election ads policy for India which will require advertisers that are running election ads in India to provide a ‘pre-certificate’ issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) or anyone authorized by the ECI, for each ad they wish to run. Further, Google will also verify the identity of advertisers before their election ads run on its platforms." The advertiser verification process will begin on the 14th of February.

As for everyone's favourite platform to rant, the bluebird is also gearing up. "It’s [the Lok Sabha elections] going to be the biggest democratic election in the world,” Dorsey said when asked about Twitter’s new tool for political ad transparency in India. “And Twitter is heavily used by the influencers and the politicians and the government in India, so we’re very fortunate in that degree. And we want to make sure that we are doing what we can to make sure that we maintain the integrity of the conversation around the election." (Scroll report)

The US-based company is also engaging with various stakeholders, including Election Commission of India (ECI), to verify candidates as well as train parties and election officials on using Twitter and teach them how to report suspicious, abusive, and rule-violating activity to Twitter.

"We are going to implement here in India something that we started this past election in the US, which is an advertising dashboard that provides transparency to the public so that users can take a look a look at spending on the platform during the course of the election," Twitter Global Vice President (Public Policy) Colin Crowell told .

He added that the tool -- Ads Transparency Centre -- will be made available over the course of next several weeks as the company is working on finer details of the features that will be offered in India.

It has recently also proposed to amend IT rules, wherein social media platforms and messaging apps will be required to deploy tools to "identify" and curb unlawful content as well as follow stricter due diligence practices. The IT ministry is seeking feedback from the public on the draft amendments before taking a final decision.